US Treasury Sanctions Over 30 Individuals, Companies, and Vessels Tied to Iran's Oil Sales and Weapons Programs

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sweeping move under the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign, the US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday, imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, entities, and vessels accused of enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales and supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons programs.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the measures in a detailed press release, stating that the designations target a broad network involved in illegal oil sales and the procurement of sensitive materials used in weapons production.

According to the statement, the newly sanctioned parties played key roles in facilitating unlawful Iranian petroleum exports and supplying precursor materials and specialized machinery necessary for reconstituting ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) production capacity. The measures also address the proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to third countries.

“Treasury Targets Iran’s Shadow Fleet, Networks Supplying Ballistic Missile and ACW Programs,” the press release stated, underscoring Washington’s intent to intensify economic and strategic pressure on Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies. Under President Trump’s strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people.”

The sanctions were issued pursuant to Executive Orders 13902, 13382, and 13949, authorities that enable restrictions on key sectors of Iran’s economy, weapons proliferation networks, and conventional arms activities.

The action also supports National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), which underpins Treasury’s ongoing campaign against Iran’s shadow banking, money laundering, weapons proliferation, and sanctions evasion networks. In 2025 alone, OFAC sanctioned more than 875 persons, vessels, and aircraft as part of this campaign.

OFAC intensified pressure on what it described as Iran’s “shadow fleet,” designating 12 vessels and their respective owners or operators. These ships collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, including significant volumes in 2025 that extended into 2026.

The department stated that revenue from these sales has not been allocated for public benefit but instead directed toward funding regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and repressive security services.