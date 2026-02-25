Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Sees ‘Positive Horizon’ for Talks with United States

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Feb. 25, 2026, he sees a “positive horizon” for negotiations with the US, as a third round of talks between Tehran and Washington continues in Geneva.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday, that he sees a “positive horizon” for upcoming negotiations with the United States, as a third round of talks between Tehran and Washington is set to proceed in Geneva.

Speaking during a meeting with investors in Mazandaran province, Pezeshkian emphasized that an encouraging outlook is emerging for the negotiations expected to take place between Iran and the US.

During the meeting, he praised efforts aimed at developing Mazandaran, including the launch and operation of infrastructure and production projects through the work of managers, producers, and investors.

The Iranian president clarified that the government has sought to strengthen the role of the private sector by granting broader authority to provincial governors, while supporting producers and investors. He added that efforts are underway to improve economic conditions in order to steer the country toward development and recovery.

Pezeshkian also pointed to initiatives to expand relations with other countries, particularly neighboring states. He said relations with neighbors have witnessed noticeable improvement and that work continues to further reinforce those ties.

Regarding the approaching third round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Pezeshkian stated that the process will continue in Geneva with the participation of the foreign minister. He stressed that the government is conducting the talks within the framework of the Supreme Leader’s guidelines, in a manner aimed at moving the country out of a state of “neither war nor peace.”

“At the same time,” he said, “we see a positive horizon for negotiations with the United States.”

The remarks come ahead of the third round of talks in Geneva between US and Iranian delegations.

US Vice President JD Vance said that President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution with Iran but maintains that Tehran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. Speaking on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Vance said another round of diplomatic talks with the Iranians is scheduled in Geneva.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy,” Trump told Congress. “But one thing is certain, I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

The renewed negotiations are unfolding amid US military deployments in the Middle East and escalating rhetoric, as Washington balances diplomatic engagement with deterrence.

Pezeshkian’s comments in Mazandaran signal Tehran’s stated willingness to pursue negotiations under its leadership’s framework as talks in Geneva resume.