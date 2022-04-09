Gunfire erupts between SDF and Turkish forces near Amude: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Gunfire erupted between the border guards of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish Gendarmerie near Amude in the Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The incident happened in the village of Khanki, north of the city of Hasakah on Saturday morning.

The SOHR said the incident occurred amidst attempts by the Turkish Gendarmerie to prevent people from crossing into Turkey.

No casualties were reported.

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province.

Turkey has also increased its drone attacks on northeast Syria lately.

The Turkish army and Turkish-backed groups also shelled the SDF-controlled villages of Huweysh and Arida, in the countryside of Tal Abyad, with heavy artillery on Saturday, the Syria-based Rojava Media Centre said in a tweet.

On Friday, Turkish-backed groups shelled the countryside of Ain Issa for the fourth consecutive day.