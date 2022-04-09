Turkish-backed groups bombard Ain Issa with 45 artillery and tank shells: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces continue to target areas near Ain Issa with heavy artillery, the Syrian Democratic Forces’ media center (SDF) said in a statement on Friday night.

Update

The Turkish occupation and its mercenaries continue to shell the villages of Muallak, Sayda, Ain Issa camp, and the M4 international road with heavy weapons accompanied by the firing of flare shells.

++ pic.twitter.com/qX3Xqn0qf7 — Farhad Shami (@farhad_shami) April 8, 2022

The Turkish army and Turkish-backed Syrian opposition factions continued to “shell the villages of Muallak, Sayda, Ain Issa camp, and the M4 international road with heavy weapons accompanied by the firing of flare shells. “

“More than 45 artillery and tank shells have landed on the mentioned villages so far.”

The SDF said they have reported the ceasefire violations to international guarantors.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued targeting SDF-held areas.

Turkish-backed forces have recently intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Friday that Turkish-backed forces shelled Ain Issa for at least four days in a row.

Read More: Turkish-backed factions continue shelling Syria's Ain Issa

In recent weeks, Turkey has also increased the number of drone strikes in northeast Syria.

Read More: 2 injured in another Turkish drone strike in northeast Syria: SOHR