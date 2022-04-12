Turkish-backed forces shell Ain Issa for the sixth day in a row

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces continued to bombard areas near Ain Issa with heavy artillery for the sixth day in a row, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

The SOHR report said Turkish forces fired heavy artillery shells at the village of Ma’lak, Khaldiyah, Al-Hoshan, Al-Dabs, Estarahat Sakr, and the M4 highway between Aleppo and Al-Hasakah near Ain Issa.

No casualties have been reported yet.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued to target SDF-held areas.