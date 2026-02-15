Rubio Calls Trilateral Meeting with SDF and Syria 'Historic,' Details US Strategy

Marco Rubio called his Munich meeting with Mazloum Abdi and Asaad al-Shaibani “historic,” saying Trump intervened to halt fighting and enable the transfer of thousands of ISIS prisoners to Iraq amid ongoing SDF-Syrian government implementation steps.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against the backdrop of escalating tensions and delicate negotiations in northeast Syria, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described his meeting with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani as “historic,” outlining Washington’s strategic choice to engage with Syria’s interim authorities and halt further instability.

Speaking about the meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Rubio stated: “So, we met with the Syrian Foreign Minister and with General Mazloum on behalf of the Kurds—a historic meeting, okay? Together, in the same meeting.”

He continued by acknowledging the scale of the Syrian challenge: “Now, let me say that no one here has ever disputed that the challenge of Syria was going to be a very significant one, a very significant one. Okay? We are dealing with elements that, as we've said in the past, you know, we have, you know, concerns about things that they have done in the past.”

Rubio outlined what he described as two options for US policy in Syria:

“The bottom line was we had two choices in Syria. Choice number one was to let the place fall apart into 18 different pieces: long-term civil war, instability, mass migration, a playground for terrorists, ISIS running all over the place, Iran getting back in—that was choice number one. Choice number two is to try to see if it was possible to work with these interim authorities and President Al-Shara and with his team.

Guess what? We chose number two because it’s what made sense.”

Rubio also revealed that US President Donald Trump personally intervened following recent events in northeast Syria.

“The truth is when the recent events in northeast Syria occurred, President Trump himself got involved in the matter. Twice he told President Mazloum: stop the fighting. This way, we can transfer thousands of ISIS prisoners, some of whom had managed to escape from prison. We also needed more time to unify coordination within the Syrian army. Mazloum listened to President Trump and stopped the fighting. We were able to do that,” Rubio said.

He added that the United States succeeded in transferring thousands of ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq and prevented their escape.

Rubio’s remarks come as the security file of the town of al-Jawadiyah (Çil Axa) and its villages was handed over to the Internal Security Forces, amid continued implementation of the agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government.

In a new step under the agreement, Syrian army forces and SDF units withdrew from Baqla village on the outskirts of al-Jawadiyah, transferring the security file of the area to the Internal Security Forces of west Kurdistan.

SDF forces fully withdrew from the villages of al-Jawadiyah, while Syrian army units pulled back toward al-Shaddadi in southern Hasakah province. According to security officials and local residents, the situation is calm and the phases of the agreement are being implemented smoothly and without obstacles.

Wael Silo, a member of the Internal Security Forces of west Kurdistan, whose forces have been entrusted with the security of Kurdish towns and cities in the region, told Kurdistan24: “As Internal Security Forces, we have taken control of Baqla village. Previously, SDF comrades were here and they withdrew. In return, Syrian army forces also pulled back. Now the Internal Security Forces are filling the positions previously held by the SDF.”

He added: “The deployment of the Internal Security Forces is based on the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF. In the coming days, we will move into other villages of al-Jawadiyah and carry out our duties.”

After several days of intense clashes between SDF forces and the Syrian army, the situation in the areas that had witnessed fighting has gradually returned to normal. Displaced residents of al-Jawadiyah have begun returning to their homes and workplaces.

Hamid Issa, a shopkeeper in the central market of al-Jawadiyah, said: “For several days now, the situation has been calm and gradually returning to normal. Those who were displaced are coming back to the town. Now, after the return of calm and stability, market activity has resumed. We hope the agreement succeeds, because it is not in the interest of any side or any person to see instability. We all want stability in the region and for the situation to return to what it was before.”

The military phase of the agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government continues with the withdrawal of SDF and Syrian army forces from the town center and border villages of al-Jawadiyah and Tal Kocher. According to the agreement, the Internal Security Forces of west Kurdistan are replacing military units, and once the security file is fully completed, the phase of integrating civil institutions is set to begin.

As diplomatic engagement and security coordination proceed in parallel, Washington’s decision to engage and press for de-escalation now stands at the center of Syria’s evolving landscape.