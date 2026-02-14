CENTCOM: Over 100 ISIS Targets Struck in Syria as Operations Continue

CENTCOM said more than 50 ISIS terrorists were killed or captured in Syria over two months, with over 100 targets struck. Separately, Iraq confirmed 5,704 ISIS detainees were transferred from Syria for legal proceedings.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it has carried out a series of new airstrikes and operations against remnants of the ISIS terrorist organization in Syria, confirming that more than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured over the past two months.

On its official X account, CENTCOM stated: “U.S. Forces Continue Strikes on ISIS Targets in Syria.”

According to the statement, CENTCOM forces conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12 to sustain what it described as relentless military pressure on remnants of the terrorist network.

US forces targeted ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage facilities using precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.

CENTCOM added that between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, its forces had previously conducted five strikes against an ISIS communication site, a critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities.

Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched in response to a Dec. 13 attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra. The ISIS ambush resulted in the deaths of two US service members and an American interpreter.

According to CENTCOM, more than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations.

The announcement comes as a separate cross-border transfer operation involving ISIS detainees has recently concluded.

Iraqi authorities confirmed that 5,704 ISIS detainees were transferred from Syria to Iraq in an operation that lasted twenty-three days and began on Jan. 21.

Saad Maan, Head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, told Kurdistan24 that 467 of the transferred detainees hold Iraqi nationality and have already undergone preliminary investigations.

“We need more time and information to complete the investigations, and we can also prosecute those who are not Iraqi, in accordance with Iraqi law,” Maan said.

CENTCOM also confirmed the conclusion of the transfer mission.

According to Iraqi authorities, the detainees hold nationalities from sixty-one different countries and are being held in a secure location. The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council has begun legal procedures to investigate the detainees with the aim of putting them on trial.

As US forces continue air operations against ISIS targets inside Syria, Iraqi officials say the completed transfer marks a decisive step in managing the legacy of ISIS through legal measures and coordination with the international coalition.