Prime Minister Barzani and Hungarian Ambassador Emphasize Strengthening Bilateral Relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Sunday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, received Osama Ibrahim Naffa, the Hungarian Ambassador to Iraq.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of further advancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Hungary, particularly in the fields of trade, energy, culture, and higher education.

The Hungarian Ambassador conveyed the greetings and regards of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Prime Minister Barzani, underscoring the significance of bolstering bilateral ties across various sectors.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for Hungary’s support as a member of the International Coalition against ISIS and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to further develop and expand its partnership with Hungary.