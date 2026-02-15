Iraqi Foreign Minister and SDF Commander Pledge to Prevent Escalation, Ensure Stability in Syria

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi in Munich, discussing Syria’s security situation and ISIS prisoner transfers, stressing de-escalation and regional stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As diplomatic activity intensified on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi, with both sides underscoring the importance of de-escalation and safeguarding regional stability.

On Sunday, Fuad Hussein held talks with Abdi, where discussions focused on the latest security developments in the Syrian arena.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting addressed recent security developments in Syria. Within this framework, the Foreign Minister reiterated Iraq’s support for efforts aimed at reaching an agreement with the “Syrian transitional government.”

Another part of the statement noted that the two sides discussed the process of transferring ISIS prisoners to Iraq and exchanged views regarding the nature of the detainees’ file.

In this regard, both sides stressed the necessity of preserving security and stability in the region, preventing any escalation of tensions, safeguarding calm, and adhering to a policy of self-restraint.

The meeting comes in the context of broader regional consultations.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, met with Ibrahim Kalin, Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed mechanisms to develop cooperation between Iraq and Türkiye, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction with the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, stressing that both parties must remain committed to implementing the terms and conditions of the agreement as a step toward achieving stability in Syria and the wider region.

As security coordination and diplomatic dialogue continue in parallel, Baghdad and the SDF have reaffirmed their shared emphasis on calm, stability, and preventing renewed tensions.