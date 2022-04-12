2 ISIS members arrested by Iraqi special forces in coordination with Kurdish CTD 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services have arrested two ISIS members in coordination with the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate of Counter-Terrorism on Monday, a military spokesperson announced.

Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for Iraq’s Commander in Chief, did not elaborate further on the identities of the arrested “terrorists”.

Security coordination between Erbil and Baghdad against ISIS has markedly increased in recent months. They share intelligence on the group and carry out joint operations against it.

Rasool also announced other arrests made by Iraqi special forces recently.

In Anbar province, the forces arrested three members of the group and two more were arrested in Kirkuk province.

Sleeper cells and ISIS remnants still pose a security threat in eastern and northern parts of the country, a top security official recently announced. Iraq has been able to stop “infiltrations” of the group’s members into the country, according to the official.

Iraqi forces have carried out frequent airstrikes and ground operations in rural areas to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the country.