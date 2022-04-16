Turkish-backed groups continue to shell near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces continue to bombard areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr with heavy artillery, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Friday.

“Near Ayn Issa, the villages of Bir Issa, Debs, Hoshan, Fatsa, Mushairfa, Khalidiya, Sidon, the Ain Issa camp, the Saqr Restaurant & the M4 road were shelled from Turkish-occupied territory,” the RIC said in a tweet.

“The villages of Um Keif, Tawila, Tel Tawil, Zirghan, Khirbet Sha'ier, Dad 'Ebdal, & 'Eqriye were shelled near Tel Tamir (Tal Tamr). A Turkish drone observed the attack from the air,” the RIC added.

The shelling also led to the destruction of at least one civilian home in Tel Tawil.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) similarly reported on Friday that there has been “extensive missile shelling by Turkish forces on Al-Hoshan, Al-Dabs and Al-Mashirfa Jahbal in the eastern and western countryside of Ain Issa district.”

No casualties have been reported yet.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued to target SDF-held areas, especially near Tal Tamr.