Politics

PM Barzani meets British counterpart Boris Johnson in London

Prime Minister Barzani said he is visiting London to discuss the “common interest that we have [and] the challenges we face.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, April 19, 2022. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP)
Kurdistan Iraq Krg UK Masrour Barzani Boris Johnson London 10 Downing Street

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in London on Tuesday. 

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Johnson highlighted the “very, very important relationship” between Kurdistan Region and the UK.

Prime Minister Barzani said he is visiting London to discuss the “common interest that we have [and] the challenges we face.”

“You are great friends of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani told his British counterpart, recalling the UK’s support during the “difficult time” of fighting ISIS.

“I think we have not met each other for a long time,” Johnson told Barzani, recalling his trip to the Kurdistan Region when he was London’s mayor in 2015. 

Prime Minister Barzani is expected to meet with other UK officials during his visit. The visit is Barzani’s first to the UK since he became prime minister back in July 2019. 

