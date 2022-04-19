PM Barzani meets British counterpart Boris Johnson in London

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in London on Tuesday.

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zbiQdCDgby — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) April 19, 2022

During their meeting, Prime Minister Johnson highlighted the “very, very important relationship” between Kurdistan Region and the UK.

Prime Minister Barzani said he is visiting London to discuss the “common interest that we have [and] the challenges we face.”

“You are great friends of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani told his British counterpart, recalling the UK’s support during the “difficult time” of fighting ISIS.

It’s great to see PM @BorisJohnson today to talk about the untapped potential of our strong partnership. I thanked him for his friendship with the people of the Kurdistan Region and leadership in the region.



We share a common agenda - a longing to see all of Iraq do better -mb. pic.twitter.com/0GbspwJiSP — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 19, 2022

“I think we have not met each other for a long time,” Johnson told Barzani, recalling his trip to the Kurdistan Region when he was London’s mayor in 2015.

Prime Minister Barzani is expected to meet with other UK officials during his visit. The visit is Barzani’s first to the UK since he became prime minister back in July 2019.