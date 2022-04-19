SDF says 2 fighters injured by bomb attack in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday said two of the group's fighters were injured by a bomb attack on a car of the Raqqa Military Council.

"Unknown assailants (believed to be ISIS cells) detonated an IED (improvised explosive device) in a car belonging to the Raqqa Military Council while on patrol near Al-Romaniya Road, east of Raqqa," the SDF said in the statement.

As a result, two fighters were injured and taken to hospital.

"Their condition is stable. Our forces have started investigations," the SDF said.

The SDF liberated Raqqa from ISIS in October 2017 with support from the US-led coalition. The northeastern Syrian city was the de-facto capital of the group's self-styled caliphate, which was completely destroyed after the SDF captured the eastern town of Baghouz in March 2019.

The SDF rarely carries out operations against ISIS sleeper cells in Raqqa since most ISIS sleeper cell activity is in the eastern Arab-majority Deir al-Zor province.

However, on Apr. 14, the SDF said they arrested an ISIS facilitator near Raqqa in coordination with the US-led coalition.

Moreover, the SDF-affiliated Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) captured a suspected ISIS member near Raqqa on Mar. 30.