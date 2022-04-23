Politics

Sadr to promote proposal criminalizing normalization with Israel

"One of the most important reasons that prompted me to involve the Sadrist movement in the electoral process again is the issue of normalization and the Israeli ambitions to dominate our beloved Iraq."
Muqtada al-Sadr speaks at Friday prayers in Kufa, 100 miles south of Baghdad, Iraq, May 13, 2011. (Photo: Alaa al-Marjani/AP)
Middle East Muqtada al-Sadr Sadrist Movement Iraq Israel Normalization

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr tweeted on Saturday that he plans to put forward a proposal to criminalize any normalization between Iraq and the State of Israel. 

"One of the most important reasons that prompted me to involve the Sadrist movement in the electoral process again is the issue of normalization and the Israeli ambitions to dominate our beloved Iraq," Sadr tweeted. "Hence, the Sadrist bloc and its allies in the national space will soon announce a proposal to criminalize normalization and any dealing with the Zionist entity (Israel)."

The Sadrist leader said he would "put the proposal to parliament for a vote." 

Sadr has repeatedly declared his movement's opposition to normalization with Israel. He harshly criticized some Arab Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for normalizing ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Iraq and Israel have never had formal diplomatic relations since the latter's establishment in 1948.

