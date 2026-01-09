Alawite and Druze Leaders Declare Full Support For Kurds, Call for Federal System in Syria

Alawite and Druze leaders condemned attacks on Aleppo, warned of ethnic cleansing and demographic change, declared full solidarity with Kurds, and called for urgent international intervention and a decentralized federal system in Syria.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prominent Alawite and Druze religious bodies have issued parallel statements condemning the ongoing attacks on Aleppo, warning of ethnic cleansing and forced demographic change, while reaffirming full solidarity with the Kurdish people and calling for an urgent transition toward a decentralized federal system in Syria under international guarantees.

On Friday, the Supreme Islamic Alawite Council in Syria and the diaspora said in a statement that, in light of what it described as dangerous and rapidly escalating violations across Syria—including arbitrary detention, killing, burning, kidnapping, and brutal criminal attacks—it was necessary to sound the alarm over a systematic and organized campaign of violence.

The council said these attacks have targeted Alawites, Kurds, Druze, and other Syrian components, stressing that what is taking place is not a series of isolated incidents or temporary violations, but rather an organized and dangerous pattern of terror, violence, and ethnic cleansing aimed at Syria’s indigenous communities. It warned that this trajectory carries catastrophic consequences for Syrian society as a whole.

The statement added that this organized terror has been ongoing since the emergence of the de facto authorities in Syria’s coastal areas, continuing through the events of March 7 and the crimes committed against civilians, and has not stopped to this day. Instead, it has expanded to new areas.

As a recent example, the council cited the targeting of the Kindi Hospital in Homs, where the victims were exclusively Alawite civilians, describing the attack as part of a systematic assault on identity that amounts to a complete terrorist act.

The Alawite council held the de facto authorities fully responsible—legally, morally, and humanely—for what it described as a blood-soaked path, whether through direct action, negligence, or deliberate disregard. It said the pattern extends from the Syrian coast to the recent and dangerous escalation targeting Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods, which have been subjected to siege and continuous violations in what it described as a clear attempt to forcibly expel Kurdish residents and impose a coercive demographic reality amounting to full ethnic cleansing.

The statement warned that organized terror, hate speech, and the persistence of impunity pose an existential threat to Syria’s core components and risk plunging the country into a comprehensive internal explosion with repercussions beyond Syria’s borders, threatening regional and international security and further dismantling what remains of Syrian society.

From what it described as a national responsibility, the Supreme Islamic Alawite Council declared full solidarity with its Kurdish brothers and sisters, praising their resilience, stance, and public warnings against ethnic cleansing. It reaffirmed unwavering support for both the Kurdish and Druze communities, stressing belief in the unity of the struggle and the legitimate right of Syria’s peoples to defend themselves and their land. The council held armed extremist groups and the de facto authorities that lead, support, or cover for them fully responsible for the crimes committed.

The council issued an urgent appeal to the international community, international organisations, human rights bodies, and decision-makers, calling for immediate and effective international intervention to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. It demanded an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all Syrian territory without exception, and the launch of an inclusive political process leading to a consensual national constitution based on a decentralized federal system in which all Syrian components participate without marginalization, under international supervision and guarantees. The statement also called for the implementation of international resolutions 2254 and 2799 in a manner that preserves Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and equal partnership.

Druze leadership stance

In a separate statement, the Druze Spiritual Leadership (al-Muwahhidun) also expressed full support for the Kurdish people, condemning what it described as the continued barbaric attacks by Damascus government forces and affiliated takfiri groups against innocent Kurdish civilians in Aleppo’s liberated areas.

The Druze leadership said the attacks are accompanied by a fabricated media campaign aimed at distorting facts, warning that these actions represent attempts at demographic change and the execution of a widespread genocide against minorities—an explicit violation of international law.

The statement called on countries and international actors to assume their responsibilities in halting the aggression against minorities and bringing an end to the situation under international oversight.

In its conclusion, the Druze Spiritual Leadership reaffirmed its position, stating that it stands with the Kurdish people until all their historical, geographical, and humanitarian rights are fully realized.

The coordinated Alawite and Druze statements underscore growing cross-community alarm over the trajectory of violence in Syria, as well as a shared call for federal decentralization and decisive international action to prevent further atrocities and safeguard the country’s diverse social fabric.