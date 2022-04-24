Security

Turkey carried out 30 drone attacks since start of 2022: RIC

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The aftermath of a Turkish drone strike on a car south of Kobani (Photo: RIC)
Syria Internal Security Forces Turkish drone strikes YPJ Assyrian Assyrian al-Khabour Guards

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey has carried out 30 drone attacks in northeast Syria since the beginning of 2022, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted on Thursday. 

"Since the beginning of 2022, 9 people have been killed and 28 have been injured in 30 Turkish drone attacks on the region," the RIC said.

Moreover, in just four days, Turkish drone attacks caused three deaths and nine injuries in northeast Syria.

The RIC said that another Turkish drone attack seriously injured three members of the Assyrian Khabour Guards in Tel Damshij, near Tel Tamir, on Thursday.

The region's Assyrian villages were repeatedly shelled over Easter. These shellings caused six Assyrian casualties in less than a week, including one death.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that a Turkish drone injured three members of Assyrian forces on Thursday.

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province. Moreover, drone attacks have markedly increased.

The RIC also said that the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) press office on Thursday confirmed that a drone strike killed three of the group's fighters on Wednesday south of Kobani.

Moreover, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) condemned a Turkish drone attack that injured two Asayish members on Wednesday. 

