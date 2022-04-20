Turkish drones attack targets in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish drones attacked a car south of Kobani and a house in Qamishlo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Wednesday.

The SOHR report said the attack near Kobani injured three Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters.

According to the Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA), the drone targeted a car on the road between the villages of Ediq and Takhtak, located south of Kobani, on Wednesday afternoon.

The ​​Kongra Star Women's Movement Rojava tweeted that there was an explosion in Qamishlo on Wednesday morning that was "most likely caused by a drone strike."

The movement said the strike "took place in a house at the Hîzamî street, close to the Turkish border."

This morning in #Qamishlo an explosion, most likely caused by a drone strike, took place in a house at the Hîzamî street, close to the Turkish boarder. pic.twitter.com/Zb17AAv01z — Kongra Star Women's Movement Rojava (@starrcongress) April 20, 2022

Official sources, however, still haven't confirmed whether or not there was a drone strike in Qamishlo.

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province.

Also, on Wednesday, there was Turkish shelling near Ain Issa as well as on Tuesday near Tal Tamr.

Turkey has also increased its drone attacks on northeast Syria recently.

A Turkish drone strike also injured four Internal Security Forces (Asayish) officers in Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in Syria's Hasakah province on Monday.

Despite ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army continue to target SDF-held areas regularly.