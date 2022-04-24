Security

Turkish-backed groups continue shelling SDF-held areas in Syria

SANA reported that the shelling caused material damage to homes and properties.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
On Monday, Apr. 18, four members of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) were injured in a Turkish drone strike in Syria's Abu Rasin (Photo: RIC)
On Monday, Apr. 18, four members of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) were injured in a Turkish drone strike in Syria's Abu Rasin (Photo: RIC)
Syria Turkish drone strikes Syrian Army Kobani Ain Issa SDF Internal Security Forces Turkish Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish Army and Turkish-backed groups are continuing their shelling of Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in the northwestern countryside of Syria's Hasakah province with artillery and missile shells, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported

SANA reported that the shelling caused material damage to homes and properties.

The Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) also reported that Turkish-backed groups shelled villages in the western countryside of Tal Abyad, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in Hasakah. Moreover, drone strikes markedly increased during the same period.

Read More: Turkey carried out 30 drone attacks since start of 2022: RIC

A Turkish drone attack on Friday also targeted a vehicle in the village of Um al-Baramil, near Ain Issa, the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said on Sunday.

"According to local sources, a second drone strike occurred last night at 1 AM, when an SAA (Syrian Arab Army) position was targeted in the village of Zour Maghar, west of Kobane (Kobani)," RIC tweeted on Sunday. "No casualties were reported." 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive