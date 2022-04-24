Turkish-backed groups continue shelling SDF-held areas in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish Army and Turkish-backed groups are continuing their shelling of Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in the northwestern countryside of Syria's Hasakah province with artillery and missile shells, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

SANA reported that the shelling caused material damage to homes and properties.

The Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) also reported that Turkish-backed groups shelled villages in the western countryside of Tal Abyad, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in Hasakah. Moreover, drone strikes markedly increased during the same period.

A Turkish drone attack on Friday also targeted a vehicle in the village of Um al-Baramil, near Ain Issa, the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said on Sunday.

"According to local sources, a second drone strike occurred last night at 1 AM, when an SAA (Syrian Arab Army) position was targeted in the village of Zour Maghar, west of Kobane (Kobani)," RIC tweeted on Sunday. "No casualties were reported."