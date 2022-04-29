Flour allowed into Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo after 46-day government blockade: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian government's siege of the two Kurdish neighborhoods of Al-Ashrafiyyah and Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo has reportedly ended after an agreement, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

The SOHR report said flour was allowed into the neighborhoods and was "distributed in bakeries in limited portions to operate and provide bread to civilians.”

The Fourth Division and State Security Service previously prevented the entry of food, flour, and oil products to the two neighborhoods for the past 46 days, causing shortages of these essential products and price hikes.

Read More: Syrian government siege of Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo enters 43rd day

The entry of flour into the neighborhoods comes after an alleged preliminary agreement between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian government, SOHR said.

According to the deal, in return for the Syrian government lifting the siege on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, the Asayish forces would lift the siege on regime-held areas in Hasakah and Qamishlo city.

For 20 days, the Asayish blocked food and flour from reaching the regime-held points in these two cities after the Syrian government blocked Aleppo's Kurdish neighborhoods.