Landmine injures 3 SDF fighters in Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were injured when a landmine exploded on the road they were driving on, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

The fighters were injured as they drove their vehicle through Qaribat Al-Sharqiyah village in the northern countryside of eastern Syria's Arab-majority Deir al-Zor province.

ISIS cells routinely target SDF fighters and civilians in areas controlled by the group and governed by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). They have also planted mines and improvised explosive devices (IED) throughout the region that sometimes kill or maim SDF fighters and civilians.

Most ISIS attacks take place in Deir al-Zor.

In April, two SDF fighters were also killed when a landmine destroyed their car as they were passing through the town of Hisha north of Syria's northeastern Raqqa province, once home to the de-facto capital of ISIS's self-styled caliphate until the SDF captured it with backing from the US-led coalition in October 2017.

The US-led coalition continues to support the SDF against these ISIS cells to secure the regions under their control. It also routinely reiterates this support.

"Building relationships with our #SDF partners & the locals in NE Syria is an important part of the anti-Daesh (ISIS) mission as our relationships give us strength," the coalition's official account tweeted on Monday.

