30 civilians kidnapped or arrested in Afrin in April: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed groups arrested and kidnapped 30 civilians, including a woman, in April, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

Moreover, eight people were released after paying ransoms.

Turkish-backed factions have occupied Afrin since March 2018, when the Turkish Army launched a cross-border offensive against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Since then, civilians have faced kidnappings and arrests, often for ransom.

Moreover, Afrin has been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have also killed civilians.

In addition, the area sees frequent infighting between rival factions that also cause civilian deaths.

The SOHR report said seven people were killed in April due to violence in Afrin, including three civilians.

Moreover, 23 people were injured by explosions, infighting, shelling, and other violent incidents.

The report said rival Turkish-backed groups also fought each other at least eight times in Afrin throughout the month and carried out seven robberies.

SOHR called "on the international community to intervene immediately and protect civilians from systematic violations by Turkish-backed factions."

In a separate report, SOHR said that the Military Police released a civilian on Thursday from Kakhera village in Ma'batly district for a $2,000 ransom.

The civilian was arrested on May 1 while heading towards A'zaz city in the northern Aleppo countryside.