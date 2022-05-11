Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns Iranian bombing of Erbil province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian shelling in the Kurdistan Region’s province of Erbil.

The denouncement came after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard bombed the Sedakan area. An artillery shell reportedly landed in a village close to the Iranian border.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "the government of Iraq condemns the Iranian bombardment, which targeted several sites in the Sedakan area in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq."

“We reaffirm the constitutional content, that Iraqi lands are not used as a headquarters or corridor to threaten the security of neighboring countries”. The statement stressed “the importance of reliance on dialogue and its sustainability to face challenges, especially security ones, in a manner that preserves Iraq's sovereignty and enhances the security and stability of the region.”

On March 13, ballistic missiles were fired at the Kurdistan Region's capital, causing substantial damage to residential buildings and the Kurdistan 24 headquarters. Six missiles hit the house of Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji.

