KRG allocates $14 million for Erbil's water distribution network

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has allocated 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $14 million) to improve the water distribution network in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said this project would significantly improve the production and distribution of drinking water to residents of Erbil.

In April, the ministry announced it approved the spending of nearly five billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $3.4 million) from its regular budget, allocated by the Council of Ministers, to address the problem of water shortages in Erbil.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also allocated more than seven billion dinars (approximately $4.8 million) in April to sustain Erbil's drinking water supply ahead of the summer season.

Erbil depends primarily on underground wells, springs, and rivers for its water supply.

The KRG frequently builds new water projects and renovates existing ones throughout the autonomous region to ensure that every resident has enough to drink. As a result, the KRG water sector uses a significant portion of the KRG's general annual budget.