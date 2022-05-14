PM Barzani arrives in UAE to attend funeral of late president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi on Saturday to attend the funeral of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Accompanied by a senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, Prime Minister Barzani met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the newly-elected president of the UAE. Barzani reiterated his sincere condolences to the people and leadership of the UAE on behalf of the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani also congratulated bin Zayed on being elected the new president of the UAE and wished him success.

“Today I conveyed to HH @MohamedBinZayed, the condolences of our people,” Barzani tweeted after his arrival in Abu Dabhi. “The late President HH Sheikh Khalifa was a beacon to the UAE and the region beyond.”

“He was a nation builder like few others, and his legacy is enshrined in the vibrant, prosperous state he leaves behind.”

Today I conveyed to HH @MohamedBinZayed, the condolences of our people.



The late President HH Sheikh Khalifa was a beacon to the UAE and the region beyond. He was a nation builder like few others, and his legacy is enshrined in the vibrant, prosperous state he leaves behind -mb. pic.twitter.com/lGuSZslksk — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 14, 2022

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday. He was 73.

The UAE's Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan president on Saturday, the country's state-run WAM reported.

"The people of the Emirates are united in grief as we mourn the loss of our leader and President, Khalifa bin Zayed," Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted on Friday.

"My brother and mentor, and the UAE's first son, we were blessed by your strength, wisdom, and leadership," he added. "May God have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace."

The people of the Emirates are united in grief as we mourn the loss of our leader and President, Khalifa bin Zayed. My brother and mentor, and the UAE’s first son, we were blessed by your strength, wisdom and leadership. May God have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 13, 2022

According to WAM state media, the Emirates will observe a 40-day mourning period with the national flag flown at half-staff. Public and private offices will be closed for three days.