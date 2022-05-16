PM Barzani receives outgoing US Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received the outgoing US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and discussed bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington.

Barzani extended his appreciation to Tueller for his efforts in developing relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the prime minister's office. He wished the US diplomat success in his future endeavors.

They discussed the current state of affairs in Iraq and the Middle East as well as bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington, particularly in trade and investment, the statement added.

“I’m saddened to see my friend Ambassador Matthew Tueller’s tenure come to a close,” the prime minister tweeted.

He understands the potential of our partnership and our shared vision: a federal, independent Iraq that is at peace with its people and neighbors.

Alina Romanowski is expected to replace Tueller.

The outgoing ambassador held a roundtable discussion on the most pressing issues in Iraq, Erbil-Baghdad relations, elections, and the efforts to form a government with a number of media representatives in Erbil on Sunday.

"The United States doesn't take positions on particular winners or losers, political parties, personalities," Tueller told the reporters.

Regarding elections in the Kurdistan Region scheduled for Oct.1, the United States encourages the parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to hold an election whose results will be seen as "legitimate" by the Kurdish people, Tueller said in response to a question by Kurdistan 24's correspondent.

During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate, Romanowski said that good Erbil-Baghdad relations are "critical" for peace and stability in the country.