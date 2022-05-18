Turkey continues shelling areas near Kobani and Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces have continued towns and villages in the western Kobani countryside, the Syria-based Rojava Media Center (RMC) tweeted on Wednesday.

Turkey reportedly shelled the villages of Zor Maghar and the Shexler region west of Kobani.

Moreover, Turkey and Turkish-backed groups also continued bombing villages near Ain Issa.

On Wednesday, the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that five people (a mother and her four children) were injured on Tuesday night by Turkish artillery that hit a civilian house in Carthage village, south of Ain Issa in Raqqa province.

“For ten days now, the Turkish occupation has been shelling the villages of Ain Isa, Tal Tamir, Zarkan, al-Shahbaa, Manbij, and Kobane (Kobani). The number of targeted villages reached 70 heavy populated towns and villages,” the SDF said in a statement.

Since April, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, Kobani, and Tal Tamr.

There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.