‘I’m in Davos to share our perspectives with the political and business community’: PM Barzani

“I’m in Davos for #WEF22 to join the global debate — to share our perspectives with the political and business community on new trade routes; food and energy security, and political and security developments.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arriving in Turkey on an official visit. April, 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted on Saturday that he has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum 2022 to join the global debate.

“I’m in Davos for #WEF22 to join the global debate — to share our perspectives with the political and business community on new trade routes; food and energy security, and political and security developments,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted.

As part of the activities of the Global Forum, the Prime Minister will participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘A New Security Architecture in the Middle East.’

On the sidelines of the forum, which kicks off on the 22nd and lasts until the 26th of May, the Prime Minister will hold meetings and discussions with senior officials, business people, and economists worldwide.

