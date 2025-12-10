Kurdish Theater Pioneer Announces Inaugural Children's Theater Festival in Erbil

Kurdish children's theater director Nouzad Haji Shusha ("Nono") announced plans to establish a Children's Theater Festival in Erbil, citing the field's underdevelopment despite his 27-year career writing over 50 plays.

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish actor, writer, and children’s theater director Nouzad Haji Shusha, widely known as “Nono”, announced that preparations are underway to establish a Children’s Theater Festival, marking a new milestone in his decades-long artistic career. In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, he discussed the current state of children’s theater, the challenges facing the field, and his upcoming projects.

Haji Shusha explained that his daily work involves visiting schools as part of the artistic supervision program within the Erbil Education Directorate, introducing students to the world of theater.

He also noted that his play “Tendrust Be” (Be Healthy) was performed during a major conference of the Ministry of Health.

Over the years, he has written numerous artistic works for children—many of which have been adapted into songs—as well as several children’s stories, some dating back to the year 2000. Since then, he has continuously produced children’s programs and materials.

His professional work began in 2001 when he entered school activities as a theater instructor. After spending time working in the media sector in Shaqlawa, he left school teaching before returning in 2000 as an art teacher at Sawayyan Kindergarten.

Despite his long career, Haji Shusha believes that children’s theater remains underdeveloped due to broader cultural and institutional challenges.

“The lack of children’s theater is tied to the crisis affecting every sector,” he said, questioning how few theatrical performances take place even in Erbil, the capital. “Even seasonal plays are rare. The shows staged inside schools are not enough to build a real audience for children’s theater because they are limited to a specific group of viewers.”

With over 27 years dedicated to children’s theater, Haji Shusha said he still sees himself as a learner.

“No matter how much you serve children’s theater, it is never enough,” he said. “As long as I live, I will continue serving this art because it has become part of my spirit and body.”

He emphasized that writing children’s theater requires deep knowledge of child psychology, education, and appropriate language use.

“Writing for children is difficult,” he said. “A playwright must understand the pure world of children and know exactly which language and themes to use.”

Although there are playwrights working in the field, he believes none have yet produced a work that has achieved international recognition or translation into other languages. He noted that he himself has written more than 50 children’s plays but has not been able to publish them in book form.

“I welcome anyone who writes scientific and educational theater for children,” he added. “It is an act of service to future generations.”

Haji Shusha is a graduate of the Erbil Institute of Fine Arts, and has participated in numerous drama and comedy programs. He currently serves as a board member of the Kurdish Arts and Literature Association and as its artistic director.

His most recent major work was involvement in the drama “Kharmana”, written by Karim Baiz and directed and prepared by Haji Shusha himself.

Looking ahead, Haji Shusha revealed several new initiatives.

“I am currently busy preparing theatrical programs for Flag Day together with school activity teams,” he said.

He then announced the major upcoming project:

“We are establishing a Children’s Theater Festival soon, with the support of theater instructors in schools.”

He added that additional artistic activities will be announced in the coming period.

Nouzad Haji Shusha—known affectionately as “Nono”—was born in Erbil and entered the Fine Arts Institute in 1993. With decades of writing, directing, and teaching behind him, he remains committed to elevating children’s theater in Kurdistan. His planned Children’s Theater Festival represents a significant step toward building a stronger artistic foundation for younger generations.