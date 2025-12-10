Snowstorms Cut Off Dozens of Villages in Sanandaj Province

Rameen Mahmoudi, director of the Sanandaj Roads Directorate, told IRNA that road crews have been working continuously to clear snow and reopen routes, but severe weather and difficult terrain have slowed progress.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Heavy snow and strong winter storms have blocked access to 40 villages across Sanandaj province in East Kurdistan (Western Iran) over the past two days, the provincial roads directorate announced on Wednesday.

Rameen Mahmoudi, director of the Sanandaj Roads Directorate, told IRNA that road crews have been working continuously to clear snow and reopen routes, but severe weather and difficult terrain have slowed progress. He warned that the number of affected villages could rise if harsh winter conditions persist.

“Although our teams are constantly busy removing snow and opening roads, the area’s geography and the volume of snowfall hinder their efforts,” Mahmoudi said.

According to the province’s weather forecast, heavy snowfall has been reported in the towns of Saqqez, Baneh, and Marivan, with authorities urging residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

Sanandaj province is among the regions most vulnerable to winter disruptions due to its mountainous landscape and frequent snowstorms. Each year, remote villages face seasonal road closures that hamper access to essential services. Local authorities typically mobilize emergency teams during peak winter months, but prolonged or intense storms—such as those currently affecting the province—often overwhelm clearing operations and temporarily isolate rural communities.