Salahaddin University Donates Over 500 Books to Support Flood-Damaged Chamchamal Library

The Chamchamal public library was hit hard by last week’s floods, with over 10,000 books soaked and destroyed.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Salahaddin University has announced a major contribution to help restore the Chamchamal public library, which suffered extensive damage during the recent flash floods. In a statement on Wednesday, the university confirmed it would donate more than 500 books and various titles to support the library’s recovery efforts.

The Chamchamal public library was hit hard by last week’s floods, with over 10,000 books soaked and destroyed. The disaster, triggered by days of heavy rainfall, also resulted in the deaths of two individuals and caused significant damage to homes, schools, and public facilities in the Chamchamal district.

In response to the destruction affecting educational institutions, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Education has postponed first-semester exams until December 2026, allowing schools time to repair damaged buildings and recover lost materials.

Salahaddin University’s donation is among the first major initiatives aimed at helping the cultural and educational sector in Chamchamal get back on its feet. Local officials welcomed the support, emphasizing that rebuilding the library is crucial for students, researchers, and the wider community.

Chamchamal Mayor Ramk Ramazan on Tuesday announced that four people were injured in total, highlighting the severity of the overnight rainfall.

Heavy downpours have triggered widespread flooding across several parts of the Kurdistan Region, forcing the closure of the main road between Sulaimani and Chamchamal. Local residents have urged authorities to provide immediate assistance as water levels rise.

Read More: Flash Floods Kill Two, Injure Several in Chamchamal as Heavy Rains Batter Kurdistan Region