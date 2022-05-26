Politics

Understanding reduced tensions between Peshmerga, Iraqi Army: Minister

Ismail made the remark during a speech he gave at the graduation ceremony for officer cadets at the Zakho Military Academy. On Thursday, 499 cadet officers graduated from the Academy.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Cadet officers march during a parade at the 2nd Military College in Zakho, Kurdistan Region, May 26, 2022. (Photo: Jamal Yad/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Peshmerga 2nd Military College Zakho Military Academy Kurdistan Region Iraqi Army Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Understanding with the Iraqi defense authorities has successfully reduced tensions between the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army, Minister of Peshmerga Shorish Ismail said on Thursday.

As a result of direct relations and communications with the Iraqi defense officials, Ismail revealed tensions between the Peshmerga forces and the army have significantly reduced. 

"To an extent, there is a good trust between the Peshmerga and the Army," he added. 

Lack of cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga has increased the threat posed by ISIS in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, security exports and Kurdish officials have repeatedly warned. 

Ismail said there wouldn't be any more bloodshed among Iraqi and Kurdish forces in those areas if the planned joint Iraqi Army-Peshmerga Brigade 20 is formed and made operational.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani attended the ceremony as the commander-in-chief of the Peshmerga forces, along with commanders and government officials. 

Barzani stressed the importance of speeding up the efforts to unify the Peshmerga forces. 

He also said that Kurdistan Region is willing to solve its outstanding issues with Baghdad constitutionally and asked the Iraqi government to end the "pressures" on the Kurdish people if they consider them Iraqis. 

Popularly known as Zakho Military Academy, the 2nd Military College is one of the advanced military schools in Iraq. The Iraqi Defense Ministry supervises it. More than 8,000 officers have graduated from the Academy since its establishment in 1996.

