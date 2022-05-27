Turkish-backed attacks continue in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces targeted areas near Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, the Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) reported on Friday.

Moreover, Turkish-backed groups shelled Kurdish villages near Aleppo.

"Health Centre, Base Station and Public Security Center in Zirgan district are being bombed by the Turkish occupation army with rockets and missiles," the RMC said.

Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan announced that his country was preparing a new military operation to secure its southern border with Syria.

However, on Thursday, the National Security Council made no mention of a new ground offensive in northern Syria, the news website Bianet reported.

Turkish-backed forces have increased shelling and drone strikes in parts of northeast Syria since April.

The Syria-based North Press agency also reported that a Turkish drone targeted the town of Tel Rifaat north of Aleppo.

Read More: US' deeply concerned' over Turkish threats to Rojava, as Erdogan seeks to exploit Ukraine crisis