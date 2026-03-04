CENTCOM: Iran Has Launched Over 2,500 Missiles and Drones

CENTCOM says Iran has launched over 2,500 missiles and drones since the start of Operation Epic Fury, while US and Israeli forces have struck nearly 2,000 Iranian military targets in under 100 hours.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that Iran has launched more than 2,500 missiles and drones since the start of “Operation Epic Fury,” as US forces intensify their campaign against Iranian military infrastructure.

In a video statement released on Wednesday, Admiral Brad Cooper said the operation is now in its fourth day and described it as the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in a generation.

Nearly 2,000 targets struck

According to Cooper, in less than 100 hours US and Israeli forces have struck nearly 2,000 military targets inside Iran using more than 2,000 munitions.

He said over 50,000 US troops, 200 fighter aircraft, two aircraft carriers, and strategic bombers — including B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, and B-52 Stratofortress — are participating in the operation.

Cooper stated that Iranian air defenses have been “severely degraded” and that hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones have been destroyed.

“In simple terms, we’re focused on shooting all the things that can shoot at us,” he said.

Iranian navy targeted

The CENTCOM commander also claimed that 17 Iranian naval vessels have been destroyed so far, including what he described as the country’s most operational submarine.

He added that no Iranian ships are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or the Gulf of Oman.

“We are sinking the Iranian Navy,” Cooper said, adding that operations are continuing.

Iranian retaliation

Cooper said Iran has retaliated by launching more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones since the start of the operation, accusing Tehran of targeting civilians.

Despite the retaliatory attacks, he said Iran’s ability to strike US forces and partners is declining while US combat power in the region continues to increase.

“Our overall operational assessment is that we are ahead of our game plan,” he said.

Expanding capabilities

The commander highlighted the use of US Army Long Range Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) in combat for the first time and said a CENTCOM drone task force carried out large-scale one-way drone strikes.

He emphasized that the military objectives remain focused on eliminating Iran’s ability to threaten US forces and allies.

The update comes amid rapidly escalating hostilities between US, Israeli, and Iranian forces across multiple domains, including air, sea, and cyber operations.