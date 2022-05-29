PM Barzani holds meeting at municipalities' ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism for a meeting on Sunday.

At the ministry, the prime minister supervised a meeting attended by the ministry's council, advisors, general managers, and mayors of independent administrations.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of Municipalities and Transport Sasan Awni gave a briefing on the ministry's work, projects, and plans to provide the best services to citizens and implement Prime Minister Barzani's ninth cabinet's agenda.

The prime minister said that his visit, which comes as part of a program to visit all the Kurdistan Region's ministries, aims to garner a more intimate understanding of government departments' work, projects, and plans to provide better services to citizens.

He pointed out that the municipalities ministry is an important one since it has a lot to do with the lives and livelihoods of the region's citizens.

Prime Minister Barzani also stressed the importance of improving the tourism sector and tourist sites in the Kurdistan Region, which can be an important source of revenue. He also spoke about the importance of protecting the environment and keeping the Kurdistan Region clean.

The prime minister also stressed the need and importance of increasing green spaces in the Kurdistan Region's cities to provide a healthy environment. He said that expanding urban areas should also abide by international environmental, health, and public services standards.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees put forward their observations and suggestions to improve government institutions, departments, and services.