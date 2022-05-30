SDF ‘taking necessary measures’ in face of Turkish threats

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday said that the group is taking necessary measures after Turkish threats to launch a new operation in northeast Syria.

In a statement, the SDF said the information spread by Turkish media outlets and affiliated Turkish-backed groups on a new Turkish military operation are part of a “military and political deception.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on Saturday that Turkey still wants to launch a new operation, AP reported.

Also, last week, Erdogan said he would launch a new operation in northeast Syria to "complete a safe zone".

“Like I always say, we’ll come down on them suddenly one night. And we must,” Erdogan said, according to Turkish media reports.

However, the Al Araby news website quoted Turkish-backed rebels who said that the military operation was indefinitely postponed.

Turkey carried out a major cross-border operation, codenamed Peace Spring, against Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in October 2019.

After the operation, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Turkey to limit Turkish territorial control to Tal Abyad and Serekaniye and prevent future escalation.

Read More: SDF says Turkey destabilizing region after Erdogan threatens new ground operation

On Sunday, the SDF said that “the recent brutal attacks on the areas of Zarkan, Tal Tamir, and the villages of al-Shahba in the northern countryside of Aleppo” is one of the examples of Turkish disinformation methods.

“These failed attempts came after leaking more information about the Turkish invasion plan. On this basis, our forces are taking the necessary measures.”

Since April, Turkey and Turkish-backed groups have increased attacks on the northeast.

Read More: Turkish-backed attacks continue in northeast Syria

According to the Rojava Information Centre (RIC), Turkish shelling of Shahba, Manbij, Ain Issa, Tal Tamr, and Zirkan, was ongoing until Sunday night. “A civilian, Fadi Khalawi, was wounded (yesterday) by attacks from Turkish-occupied territory near Ayn Issa yesterday,” the RIC said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Executive Council and the General Council of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria stressed “the need for the guarantors of the ceasefire operations to carry out their responsibilities in Syria, and work to put an end to these Turkish practices."