Israel Says It Destroyed Secret Underground Nuclear-Linked Facility East of Tehran

Israel says it destroyed a secret underground facility east of Tehran linked to Iran’s nuclear program and has targeted nearly 300 missile launch platforms since February 28, as regional hostilities escalate.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it carried out an airstrike on what it described as a secret underground military facility east of Tehran with links to Iran’s nuclear program.

In a statement released on early Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said the site, identified as “Minzadeh,” was located beneath the surface and had been used in connection with nuclear-related activities.

According to the statement, Israeli military intelligence had closely monitored the movements of Iranian nuclear scientists and was able to uncover the location of the newly established covert compound. The facility was reportedly used after last year’s 12-day conflict in June, when nuclear scientists allegedly relocated certain activities to the underground site.

The IDF said the strike was conducted with precision and resulted in the destruction of the facility.

The Israeli military also stated that since the beginning of its current wave of operations on February 28 through Tuesday, March 3, it has destroyed nearly 300 missile launch platforms across Iran.

Israel says the campaign is aimed at degrading Iran’s missile infrastructure and preventing further escalation.

Iranian authorities have not immediately confirmed details regarding the reported strike on the alleged Minzadeh facility.

The announcement comes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran and follows statements by US officials that joint operations are underway targeting Iran’s missile and naval capabilities.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that more than 9,000 Americans have returned home from the Middle East since the launch of “Operation Epic Fury.” Washington has urged US citizens in the region to register with the State Department to facilitate evacuation efforts as airspace closures continue to complicate travel.

The latest Israeli claim marks another significant development in the widening conflict, as military operations intensify across multiple fronts.