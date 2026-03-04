Airstrike Targets PMF Base in Diyala, Drone Intercepted Near Baghdad Airport Amid Ongoing Strikes

A PMF base in Diyala was struck by a suicide drone as part of ongoing aerial attacks targeting Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq. A separate drone aimed at Baghdad International Airport was intercepted without casualties, marking the fourth straight night of strikes.

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A base belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was targeted in a new wave of aerial attacks, according to Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan.

Reporting from Baghdad on Wednesday, Barzan said a suicide drone struck a PMF site in Diyala province as part of continued strikes against bases linked to the so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq.”

The PMF, formally known as Popular Mobilization Forces, includes several Iran-aligned armed factions operating across Iraq.

Barzan noted that the area had also been targeted two nights earlier in a similar strike on a base belonging to Asaib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais al-Khazali. That attack reportedly killed four fighters and wounded nine others.

According to information received in Baghdad, more than 20 fighters from various armed groups have been killed in the past several nights of strikes, with dozens more wounded. Some of the injured were transferred to a hospital in Musayyib, Babil province.

Separately, around 10:00 pm local time, a suicide drone was launched toward Baghdad International Airport, where the US-run Victory Base is located.

However, Barzan reported that the drone was intercepted by airport radar and air defense systems before reaching its target. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The correspondent said this marks the fourth consecutive night of strikes targeting armed groups in Iraq. The attacks have reportedly focused not only on factions within the “Islamic Resistance” umbrella but also on PMF bases and specific groups such as Kataib Hezbollah in Jurf al-Sakhar and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

The escalation comes as Israel and US forces continue operations in the region against military infrastructure linked to Iran and its allied groups.