UNAMI head discusses al-Hol camp with Syrian government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), met with the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faysal Mikdad on Saturday and discussed the situation in the al-Hol camp and humanitarian aid.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported that the two sides “discussed means of cooperation and coordination between UN bodies and agencies, and the Syrian government especially, (on) the humanitarian aid and the conditions of the camps, particularly al-Hol camp.”

According to SANA, Hennis-Plasschaert “expressed her willingness to work in coordination with the Syrian and Iraqi governments to solve the problems of the Iraqi citizens, especially the children and women in al-Hol Camp.”

The civilian Autonomous Administration in Northeast Syria (AANES) has publicly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.

Moreover, they have also worked with Baghdad to repatriate Iraqis.

Last Wednesday, Iraqi authorities repatriated more than 152 Iraqi families from northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol Camp.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people, the majority of them Iraqis and Syrians.

In April, UNAMI head Hennis-Plasschaert welcomed Iraq's decision to resume voluntary returns from Syria's al-Hol camp in early 2021.

“In fact, in terms of proactively taking steps to fulfill its obligations to repatriate its nationals, Iraq has set an example on the global stage,” she stated.