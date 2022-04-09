Iraq’s UN chief welcomes Iraq’s decision to accept returnees from Syria’s al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s decision to resume voluntary returns from Syria’s al-Hol camp in early 2021 is welcome, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission Iraq (UNAMI), said on Saturday.

“In fact, in terms of proactively taking steps to fulfill its obligations to repatriate its nationals, Iraq has set an example on the global stage,” Hennis-Plasschaert said at the Al Nahrain Centre for Strategic Studies in Baghdad.

“Some 450 families, or nearly 1,800 individuals, have been repatriated since May 2021. And as thousands of Iraqis are still out there, the Iraqi authorities do realize that they cannot stop there,” she added.

She added that the United Nations is “particularly appreciative of Iraq’s intention to not only continue, but also to accelerate repatriations.”

“And yes, we are ready to continue providing the required post-return humanitarian, protection, and reintegration assistance. And we truly hope that member states and donors are with us on this.”

She also underlined that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji “have been highly instrumental in ensuring that a wide array of ministries and institutions deliver concerted efforts towards a shared goal.”

“Let’s face it: al-Hol is a ticking time bomb. If it goes off, it will impact not only the region but also far beyond. Defusing it should be our collective priority,” she concluded.

Al-Araji said during the seminar that the Iraqi government will announce further steps to receive more Iraqi families living in the al-Hol camp in the coming months.

He explained that the al-Hol camp holds 30,000 Iraqis, 20,000 of whom are under the age of 18.

More than 56,000 people live in the camp, including foreign ISIS families. The residents are suspected of being affiliated with ISIS.