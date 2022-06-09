Security

Four rockets were fired at a Turkish military base near Mosul

The base was reportedly attacked with four grad missiles.
Iraqi and Turkish soldiers stand next to tanks carrying Turkish and Iraqi flags during a joint military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border at Silopi district in Sirnak, September 26, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four missiles were fired on Thursday evening at Turkey's Zilkan military base in the town of Bashiqa in Iraq's northern Nineveh province. 

The base was attacked with four grad missiles. 

However, a source told Kurdistan 24 that none of the four rockets hit the base, and landed outside the base in the village of Gulikan.

The Turkish Bashiqa base has been subjected to regular rocket fire since the beginning of this year. 

Iraqi militia forces with close ties to Iran have previously declared their opposition to Turkey’s military presence in Iraq, regularly calling on Ankara to withdraw and threatening attacks against Turkish troops.

