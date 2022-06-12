Railway project important for linking cities and promoting trade: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Ministry of Construction and Housing and met its minister, Dana Abdulkareem Hamasalih, on Sunday.

The prime minister supervised a special ministry meeting in the presence of Minister Hamasalih, the ministry’s undersecretary, advisors, and general managers.

During the meeting, Minister Hamasalih presented a summary of the ministry’s work and projects and discussed the ministry’s four-year plan and the projects completed during the incumbent ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The minister also highlighted ongoing projects and stressed the necessity of allocating the required budget for building two-lane highways between the region’s cities.

In his speech, Prime Minister Barzani pointed out that the KRG’s ninth cabinet has successfully implemented several projects throughout the Kurdistan Region despite the obstacles and problems it faced.

Railways, he said, are a very important step toward linking cities in the region and enhancing trade between the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi provinces and neighboring countries.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of establishing two-lane highways between the Kurdistan Region’s cities and provinces in accordance with international standards. He also stressed the need to work to rehabilitate existing roads and streets.

Prime Minister Barzani also spoke about the government’s plans in the housing field. The incumbent KRG is working on establishing 20,000 housing units for low-income families with the support of the private sector.

In the meeting, the prime minister also stressed the need to improve conditions in rural areas and villages in the Kurdistan Region by improving roads there and the lives of villagers. In this area, his government will, in cooperation with the private sector, support the launch of small projects in the fields of agriculture and industry to further the progression of the Kurdistan Region’s economy.

After the meeting, the attendees presented several proposals and recommendations to enhance the ministry’s work, implement projects, eliminate red tape, and provide the best services to citizens.