Dana Gas ‘temporarily’ halts expansion project in Chamchamal’s Khor Mor field

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The expansion of a gas project at the Kurdistan Region’s Khor Mor field has been “temporarily” halted while regular natural gas production continues without disruption, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-owned Dana Gas said in a statement on Monday.

Khor Mor was targeted three times with rockets. Dana Gas said the attacks did not cause casualties or damage to its facilities.

However, it added that the expansion project, dubbed KM250, has been “temporarily” halted until necessary security measures are implemented.

The company stressed that the production of natural and liquified petroleum gas is continuing without any disruptions.

The first phase of the $630 million expansion project aims to increase production, which currently stands at 452 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The company said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq have shown “strong support”, stressing it would cooperate with both.

Dana Gas added that the KRG has taken “all the necessary measures” to protect its facilities, including deploying additional security forces.

In a statement released on Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that he had been “deeply troubled” by the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region and its oil and gas installations, confirming that additional security forces will be deployed to reinforce the area.

While speaking to his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Barzani reiterated the importance of forming a joint Iraqi Army-Peshmerga brigade in the disputed territories, where the lack of security cooperation has allowed the “lawless groups” to operate.

Dana Gas has been operating in the Khor Mor fields in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal since 2007.