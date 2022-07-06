Politics

PM Barzani congratulates Nadhim Zahawi on appointment as Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer 

"I look forward to continue working together to bolster the already strong KRI-UK friendship," he added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UK Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022 (Photo: Nadhim Zahawi/Twitter)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UK Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022 (Photo: Nadhim Zahawi/Twitter)
Kurdistan Krg Nadim Zahawi Boris Johnson Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Britain's newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday. 

"Congratulations Kak @nadhimzahawi on your appointment as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer @hmtreasury," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Wednesday. 

"I look forward to continue working together to bolster the already strong KRI-UK friendship," he added.

Following the resignation of two key ministers and a number of key officials, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet, replacing Rishi Sunak as the country's treasurer. Secretary of Health Sajid Javid resigned along with a number of high-profile officials in the prime minister's cabinet.

In his official visit to London in April, Prime Minister Barzani met Zahawi when he was serving as the country's Secretary of State for Education. They discussed fostering the academic ties between London and Erbil. 

Zahawi was born in Baghdad. However, in 1978 when he was nine years old, his Kurdish parents moved to the UK to escape the oppressive Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein. 

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive