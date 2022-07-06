PM Barzani congratulates Nadhim Zahawi on appointment as Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Britain's newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday.

"Congratulations Kak @nadhimzahawi on your appointment as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer @hmtreasury," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Wednesday.

"I look forward to continue working together to bolster the already strong KRI-UK friendship," he added.

I look forward to continue working together to bolster the already strong KRI-UK friendship -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) July 6, 2022

Following the resignation of two key ministers and a number of key officials, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet, replacing Rishi Sunak as the country's treasurer. Secretary of Health Sajid Javid resigned along with a number of high-profile officials in the prime minister's cabinet.

In his official visit to London in April, Prime Minister Barzani met Zahawi when he was serving as the country's Secretary of State for Education. They discussed fostering the academic ties between London and Erbil.

Zahawi was born in Baghdad. However, in 1978 when he was nine years old, his Kurdish parents moved to the UK to escape the oppressive Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein.