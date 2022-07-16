Shiite coordination framework calls for holding the presidential election session this week

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Shiite coordination framework called for holding the presidential election session this week.

The call came in a statement issued by the framework after a meeting held on Friday evening to discuss political developments, especially the issue of forming the government and electing the president of the republic.

The statement added that the framework approved its permanent convening in an open and continuous session to choose the prime minister during the next few days, according to mechanisms established by the framework.

The framework called for "the Presidency of the House of Representatives to hold a session to elect the President of the Republic during this week to complete the constitutional entitlements."

The framework renewed its invitation to "the Kurdish parties to intensify their dialogues and to agree on a candidate of the President of the Republic or a mechanism for the selection, before holding a parliament session to speed up the completion of the requirements for forming the government and to start implementing the steps of reconstruction."

Before the statement, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi called on "the heads of political forces and parliamentary blocs to assume responsibility and resolve dialogues to proceed with the election of the President of the Republic, so that we can take the necessary measures, by the provisions of the constitution and the internal system of the Council in determining the date of the election session, and completing the constitutional dues to form the expected government."

Earlier on Friday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, renewed his call for dissolving the armed factions that operate outside the framework of the state, while stressing the need for "tested" political figures not to take positions in the next federal government.

