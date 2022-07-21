Turkish drone targets car on Qamishlo-Hasakah road

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attacked a car on the road between Qamishlo and Hasakah on Thursday, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Thursday.

The RIC said that the number of casualties is unknown until now.

According to the local Hawar News Agency, the drone targeted a car in the Qira village around 50 kilometres south of the Kurdish town of Amude.

Also on Wednesday, a Turkish drone attacked a target in the city of Kobani.

The RIC said that the Kobani drone attack killed two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who were visiting their family.

Turkey has repeatedly stated its intention to launch an operation in Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij and has continued to carry out drone strikes in northern Syria.

Despite this, Iran, Russia and the United States have continued to oppose a new Turkish offensive.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said that Turkey doesn’t need any permission to carry out cross-border operations, Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported.

His statement comes two days after a Tehran summit, in which both Iran and Russia voiced objections to a new Turkish operation.

