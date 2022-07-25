Shiite coordination framework nominates Al-Sudani for Iraqi prime minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Shiite coordination framework on Monday announced the nomination of the leader of the State of Law coalition, Mohammed Shiya Al-Sudani, for the position of Prime Minister in Iraq in light of the political stalemate that the country has been witnessing for nine months.

The political differences between the various forces in Iraq, especially the Shiites, over the form of the new government have exacerbated since the October 2021 elections.

The coordination framework said in a statement after a meeting held today, "In a positive atmosphere, the leaders of the coordination framework agreed unanimously to nominate Mr. Muhammad Shiya Al-Sudani for prime minister."

In an interview with Kurdistan 24, a political source said that yesterday, Qassem al-Araji's withdrawal from the candidacy race prompted the leaders of the framework to agree on Al-Sudani.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, did not issue his new position on Al-Sudani's candidacy, but he had previously strongly opposed his candidacy during the days of the October 2019 protests.

The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, announced in a statement that the nomination of Al-Sudani was "unanimously" and we are waiting for others to agree, in reference to the Kurdish forces.

Furthermore, the Kurdish parties have not yet agreed on their candidate for the presidency.