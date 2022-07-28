Security

Drone crashes on plain in Duhok’s Bamerne

Aside from igniting the small fire, the crash did not cause any casualties or damage. 
Residents and police survey the site where a drone crashed in the Kurdistan Region's Bamerne on July 28, 2022 (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Residents and police survey the site where a drone crashed in the Kurdistan Region's Bamerne on July 28, 2022 (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A drone crashed in Bamerne in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province early Thursday, causing a fire on a dry plain, a local party official told Kurdistan 24. 

Bamerne residents went to the plain to put out the fire. It’s presently unclear where the drone originated from or to whom it belongs. 

It crashed around 11:30 am local time near a residential area that includes an office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Aged Koramarke, the head of the office, told Kurdistan 24. 

The impact site is only a kilometer (0.62 miles) away from a Turkish base in the area. 

Security forces collected and are examining the remains of the drone to determine its source, the official added. 

Remains of the crashed drone on display, July 28, 2022 (Photo: Alan Hisen/Kurdistan 24)
Remains of the crashed drone on display, July 28, 2022 (Photo: Alan Hisen/Kurdistan 24)

This is the second such incident in the area over the past week. 

Last Friday, Turkish forces in Bamerne shot down two drones flying over the airfield. 

The area has witnessed several skirmishes between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), sometimes resulting in collateral damage. 

Last week, an artillery attack killed nine tourists at a resort in Duhok’s Zakho. Iraq blamed Turkey for the attack. Turkey claims the PKK is the culprit. 

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Alan Hisen

