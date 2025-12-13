ISIS Gunman Ambush in Central Syria Kills Three U.S. Personnel, Wounds Syrian Troops

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed in the ambush, while three other U.S. service members sustained injuries.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A joint patrol of Syrian security forces and U.S. military personnel came under fire on Saturday near the historic city of Palmyra (Tadmur), resulting in the deaths of three U.S. personnel and multiple injuries among both American and Syrian forces, according to official U.S. and Syrian reports.

CENTCOM stated that the lone gunman, identified as a member of the local security apparatus, was engaged and killed during the attack. The identities of the deceased U.S. personnel are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of their next of kin, in accordance with U.S. Department of War policy.

Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, condemned the ambush on his X account, calling it a “cowardly terrorist attack” and expressing condolences to the families of the fallen.

He affirmed the U.S. commitment to defeating terrorism in partnership with Syrian forces and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded Syrian troops.

According to Syrian state media, the shooting occurred while the joint patrol was conducting a field tour. Initial reports indicated that two Syrian security personnel and several American soldiers were wounded. Flight operations intensified in the area, and the international highway linking Deir Ezzor and Damascus was temporarily closed, with injured personnel evacuated by U.S. helicopters to the Al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria.

Subsequent announcements by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) provided a more detailed account, confirming that three U.S. personnel—two service members and one civilian—were killed, while three others sustained injuries.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) initially reported that three members of the Syrian interim government-aligned security forces were critically injured, alongside several American personnel, some with severe injuries.

Following the incident, Syrian and American forces temporarily blocked the Deir Ezzor–Damascus road and enforced heightened security measures. The U.S. delegation departed the area rapidly under emergency protection, heading toward Al-Tanf.

SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi commented on the incident via his official X account, expressing regret over the injuries sustained by both Syrian security personnel and U.S. soldiers.

He emphasized that the rising frequency of such attacks underscores the need for enhanced national will and joint counterterrorism efforts against ISIS cells and their networks, while wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Palmyra, located in central Syria, has historically been a flashpoint for extremist activity, particularly during the rise of ISIS. While Syrian government forces and allied international partners have regained control of the city, residual security challenges persist.

Attacks such as Saturday’s ambush highlight the ongoing threat posed by former extremist operatives or ideologically radicalized individuals embedded within local security structures.

The incident also underscores the continued importance of U.S. cooperation with Syrian forces and regional partners in counterterrorism operations, with the fact that despite territorial defeats, ISIS retains the capability to conduct sporadic but lethal attacks across central and eastern Syria, posing persistent risks to both military personnel and civilians in the area.