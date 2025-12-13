Armed Attack Targets U.S. and Syrian Security Forces Near Palmyra, Several Injured

The incident raises concerns over security gaps and the presence of extremist elements in Syrian institutions.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A joint patrol of Syrian security forces and U.S. military personnel came under gunfire on Saturday near the historic city of Palmyra (Tadmur), resulting in multiple injuries and the death of the assailant, Syrian state media and monitoring groups reported.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the shooting occurred while the joint patrol was conducting a field tour. Two Syrian security personnel and several American soldiers were wounded, while the gunman was killed.

A security source told SANA that flight operations in the area intensified, and the international highway linking Deir Ezzor and Damascus was temporarily closed. Injured personnel were evacuated by U.S. helicopters to the Al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) provided additional details, reporting that three members of the security forces aligned with the Syrian interim government were critically injured, alongside several U.S. personnel, some with severe injuries.

According to SOHR, the attacker was reportedly a member of the local security apparatus and was killed in the incident.

In response to the attack, Syrian and American forces temporarily blocked the Deir Ezzor–Damascus road as part of heightened security measures. The U.S. delegation quickly departed the area under emergency protection, heading toward the Al-Tanf base.

Later in the day, SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi commented on the incident via his official X account, expressing regret over the injuries sustained by both Syrian security personnel and U.S. soldiers during the attack in the Syrian desert.

He emphasized that the increasing frequency of such attacks underscores the need for greater national will and enhanced joint efforts to combat terrorist cells and their networks. Abdi concluded by wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Palmyra, located in central Syria, has historically been a flashpoint for extremist activity, particularly during the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS). While Syrian government forces, in coordination with international allies, have regained control of the city, residual security challenges persist.

The incident underscores the ongoing risks posed by former extremist operatives and ideologically radicalized individuals within local security structures.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights highlighted that attacks like this point to the urgent need for security sector reform, urging the Syrian interim government to purge military and police units of personnel influenced by extremist ideology.

Syrian dossier experts warn that failing to address these internal security vulnerabilities could undermine public trust, endanger civilians, and disrupt coordination with international partners, including U.S. forces operating in the region.

Security in the wider Homs and Deir Ezzor regions remains fragile, with sporadic attacks targeting both military and civilian targets. U.S. forces maintain a limited presence at Al-Tanf and in eastern Syria, focusing on counterterrorism operations and coordination with local partners to prevent the resurgence of extremist groups.

The latest incident in Palmyra raises questions about the preparedness of Syrian security forces and the effectiveness of vetting procedures, while also highlighting the persistent threats facing joint operations with international actors in volatile areas.