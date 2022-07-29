PM Kadhimi urges parties to put aside differences to end political deadlock

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi urged the political parties to put aside their differences and end the impasse in the country.

The government urges political parties “to overcome their differences and deadlock Iraq is experiencing,” Kadhimi said in a statement.

The appeal came after the Iraqi parliament was stormed by supporters of the populist Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, who withdrew from the political scene in mid-June due to the months-long deadlock over government formation.

The parties have been unable to form a government over nine months after the October 2021 parliamentary elections.

Shortly after the parliament was stormed, former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, a member of the Shiite Coordination Framework and a staunch opponent of Al-Sadr, appeared on the streets of Baghdad’s Green Zone carrying a weapon. Observers believe the Shiite official’s move was to show his willingness to confront his opponents.

The state is committed to maintaining peace and security in the country, Kadhimi added. Following the demonstrations, he called on protestors to immediately leave the parliament.

There are fears that similar demonstrations will continue against any moves the Framework takes or candidates it puts forward for the next prime minister, which will prolong and deepen the political crisis.

Iraq is already struggling with numerous challenges, including climate change, high energy prices, and security.